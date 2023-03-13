Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $147.21. 746,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

