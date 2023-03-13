Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 6,527 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,041. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.29. The company has a market capitalization of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

