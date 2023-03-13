Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 679,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.54. The company had a trading volume of 574,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

