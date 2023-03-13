Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.50 on Monday, hitting $177.37. 6,672,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,075. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

