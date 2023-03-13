Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.36

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 73688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.
CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
