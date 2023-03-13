Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Clene stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. 1,036,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

