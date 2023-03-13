CLSA Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Outperform

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.85) to GBX 5,380 ($64.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.75) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.14) to GBX 5,790 ($69.62) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.41. 4,072,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.