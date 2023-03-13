CLSA Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Outperform

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.85) to GBX 5,380 ($64.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.75) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.14) to GBX 5,790 ($69.62) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.41. 4,072,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.