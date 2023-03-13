CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.20.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

