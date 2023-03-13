Coats Group (LON:COA) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coats Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 99 ($1.19).

Shares of COA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 77.80 ($0.94). 10,198,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 63,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($59,815.95). Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

