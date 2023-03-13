Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99 ($1.19).

Shares of COA stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 77.80 ($0.94). 10,198,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 63,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,742.94 ($59,815.95). 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

