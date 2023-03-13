Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lowered by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 64.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.