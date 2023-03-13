Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

CTSH stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. 8,745,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,732. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,109 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,102.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,004,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,460,000 after acquiring an additional 959,097 shares in the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.