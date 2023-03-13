Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,599,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

