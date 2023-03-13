Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

FOF stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

