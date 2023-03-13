Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 202,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,778. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
