Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 202,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,778. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

