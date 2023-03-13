Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
- What Unaffordable Rents, Higher Mortgages Mean for ABNB Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.