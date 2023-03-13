Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

