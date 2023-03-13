Coin98 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.35 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $48.57 million and $20.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.48 or 0.01292850 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011315 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01661667 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.