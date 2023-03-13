CoinEx Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.00 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $123.00 million and $1.28 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00433250 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.80 or 0.29276872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

