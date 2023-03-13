CoinField Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.09 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $76.09 million and approximately $2,454.65 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

