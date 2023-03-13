Coinmetro Token (XCM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $195.23 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002659 BTC on major exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $1,074.56 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

