Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $3,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

NYSE CMA opened at $46.65 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

