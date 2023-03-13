Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 86.4% in February

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $116.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $214,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $165,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

