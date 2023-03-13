COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.46. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.