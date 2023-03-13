COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.46. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

