COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.46. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
