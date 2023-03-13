Compass Point Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Neutral

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $168.00. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 380.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $54.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.08. 21,823,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after buying an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after buying an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,620,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

