Compound (COMP) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Compound has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.61 or 0.00183793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $324.17 million and $37.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00050199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.32006746 USD and is up 11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $31,831,769.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.