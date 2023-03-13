Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Consolidated Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.