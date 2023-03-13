Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

