Contrasting SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) & Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 1 11 0 2.92 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors and SIGNA Sports United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus price target of $66.08, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Profitability

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors 9.48% 41.27% 13.38% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and SIGNA Sports United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors $6.77 billion 0.68 $671.38 million $7.10 8.33 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.48 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel and apparel for fitness; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting and seasonal footwear; and boys and girls athletic footwear, running shoes, athletic lifestyle and training shoes, team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. As of June 14, 2022, it operated 260 retail locations in 16 contiguous states. The company also sells merchandise to customers through the academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

