Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 203,154 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,154 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.37% of Allstate worth $123,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

