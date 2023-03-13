Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 4.48% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $81,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 732,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

