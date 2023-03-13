Cooke & Bieler LP Has $246.55 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 2.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $246,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.07. 962,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,884. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

