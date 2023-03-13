Cooke & Bieler LP Has $91.39 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $91,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $11.94 on Monday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

