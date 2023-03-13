Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 15,168 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $91,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 20.3 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $11.94 on Monday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,718. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

