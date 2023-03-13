Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,800 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.16% of Chubb worth $118,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

CB traded down $5.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.56. 331,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

