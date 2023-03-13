Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 32,540 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $127,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

ATVI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. 1,130,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

