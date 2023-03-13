Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 33,765 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,765 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.79% of Armstrong World Industries worth $101,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 33,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,619. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

