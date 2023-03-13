Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 3,577 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $56,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.14. 105,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

