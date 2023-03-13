Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 377,515 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,515 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.36% of Perrigo worth $113,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,458. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

