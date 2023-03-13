Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433,692 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.55% of Plexus worth $37,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

PLXS traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,360. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Plexus’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

