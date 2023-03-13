Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Price Performance

Shares of CLABF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Core One Labs

(Get Rating)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

