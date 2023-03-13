Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
Shares of CLABF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Core One Labs
