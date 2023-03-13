Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial’s (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial had issued 80,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,680,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.