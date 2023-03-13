Cormark Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$18.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$12.33 on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$867.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

