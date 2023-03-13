Corus Entertainment Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$431.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.00 million.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

