Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and $213.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.16 or 0.00050136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00068562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

