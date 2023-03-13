Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 7,943,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,054. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

