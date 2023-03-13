Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Coursera Trading Up 2.1 %

COUR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.57. 481,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,956. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

