Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

COUR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 371,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,378. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,106,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,202,000 after buying an additional 176,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

