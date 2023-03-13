Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.
Coursera Trading Up 1.9 %
COUR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 371,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,378. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
