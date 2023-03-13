Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,127,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,777,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. 874,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

