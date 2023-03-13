Covenant Price Down 38.9% This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $55,643.73 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00418055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.28 or 0.28257796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

