Covington Capital Management Acquires 563 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.47. 148,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,059. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

