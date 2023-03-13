Covington Capital Management Acquires 6,360 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of FISV traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

